South Africa: Brave Granny Bites Alleged Rapist

Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS) arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged rape of a 70-year-old woman. It is alleged that the victim was sleeping alone at her home which is at Mvumelwano Locality, Nxaxho (A), Village, Centane on Monday, 07 January 2019.

At about 23:00, the elderly woman woke up when she was accosted by the suspect and bit him. The suspect then ran away. A case of rape was registered at Centane Police Station. Butterworth FCS Unit members investigated the case and arrested the suspect.

The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Friday, 11 January 2019 on a charge of rape.