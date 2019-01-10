10 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Brave Granny Bites Alleged Rapist

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS) arrested a 20-year-old man for alleged rape of a 70-year-old woman. It is alleged that the victim was sleeping alone at her home which is at Mvumelwano Locality, Nxaxho (A), Village, Centane on Monday, 07 January 2019.

At about 23:00, the elderly woman woke up when she was accosted by the suspect and bit him. The suspect then ran away. A case of rape was registered at Centane Police Station. Butterworth FCS Unit members investigated the case and arrested the suspect.

The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Friday, 11 January 2019 on a charge of rape.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.