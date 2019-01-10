South Africa: Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Visits Schools to Mark the Start of the 2019 Academic Year

press release

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri together with SAPS Senior management and operational members, together with MEC for Tourism & Economic Development in the province, Mr Mac Jack, embarked on "back to school" campaign in the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster.

The team visited schools in the cluster. Among the schools that were visited include Phakane High School and Vlakfontein Intermediate Primary School. Needy learners were identified and handed with school bags, shoes and uniforms. During his address on the morning parade, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri encouraged operational members to ensure that no stone is left unturned on issues pertaining to bullying and gangsterism in schools. "The SAPS shall continue to strengthen our relationship with the Department of Education to ensure that the culture of learning and skills imparting on school premises is not compromised," said Lt General Shivuri.

To bring an end to bullying and gangsterism in schools, the SAPS in the province will be conducting unannounced school visits where Police search for drugs, dangerous weapons, and address bullying as well as gangsterism on school premises.

MEC Jack handed school bags including shoes to learners from disadvantaged backgrounds. In the process, he adopted some the needy learners and promised to support their academic endeavours.