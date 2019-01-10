10 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Thabang Temo and Rathabile Posholi Sought for Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

McGregor SAPS requests the assistance of the public in locating two suspects, Thabang Temo and Rathabile Posholi who are wanted for a murder perpetrated in McGregor. The incident occurred on 2017-10-06 at about 21:40 where the suspects robbed a store in McGregor, and in the process they stabbed the victim to death. The suspects fled the scene with money but detectives made a breakthrough and they were arrested and appeared on 2017-10-16 in Robertson Magistrates' Court. The suspects escaped from lawful custody on 2017-12-14. A warrant of arrest was issued for both the suspects.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kwana of the McGregor SAPS on 023-6258000 or 0798941670 or 0824696881. All information will be treated confidentially.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.