Nigeria: Thousands Uprooted in Latest Boko Haram Terror

Maiduguri — MORE than 30 000 people have fled their homes because of renewed clashes between the military and the Boko Haram terror group northeast on Nigeria.

This has worsened a dire situation in refugee camps, where humanitarian organisations are battling to cater for such needs as shelter, food, water and sanitation.

Some 260 aid workers have since withdrawn from affected areas in the Borno State because of insecurity, worsening the humanitarian crisis. It is the largest withdrawal of aid workers since the international humanitarian response scaled up in 2016.

Most victims are converging on already congested camps or sites for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the state capital, Maiduguri, or Monguno town.

The main camp in Maiduguri has received 20 000 IDPs stretching the camp's capacity beyond the limit.

"The impact of the recent fighting on innocent civilians is devastating and has created a humanitarian tragedy," said Edward Kallon, United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria.

Kallon said UN was concerned about the impact that violence in north-east Nigeria was having on civilians.

"It is heart-wrenching to see so many of these people living in congested camps, or sleeping outside with no shelter," the envoy said.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 190 million people, is battling a decade-long violent campaign by the Boko Haram to create a hardline Islamic state in the northeast.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in a spate of suicide bombs and kidnappings. More than 2 million people are displaced.