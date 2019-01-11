Nigeria: Govt's Amnesty Programme Receives Boost

Appraising the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari -administration ahead of the 2019 election, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), says the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo, has been positively transformed.

The party noted that the active participation of the Niger Delta people in matters of national concern resulted from Dokubo's untiring efforts at deepening the prevailing peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

In a letter of commendation signed by its National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the APC applauded Dokubo's efforts at ensuring development in the oil-rich region. It said the positive transformation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme was in line with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The letter reads: "The party commends your efforts to bring development to the all-important Niger Delta region and ensure that the region actively participates in matters of national concern, irrespective of political affiliations.

Under your watch, the Presidential Amnesty Programme has been positively transformed and has ensured stability in the Niger Delta region. This is in line with the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration as enshrined in our manifesto.

While there remains more work to be done in bringing about total and lasting peace to the region, we urge you not to relent, but continue to explore all means and avenues to ensure the success of the Programme and its developmental initiatives for the region".

The party assured Dokubo of its cooperation, commitment and support towards sustaining peace in the Niger Delta.