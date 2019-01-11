11 January 2019

Nigeria: Kizz Daniel Unfollows Davido On Instagram After Slap Saga

By Sunday Ehigiator

Just after the online accusation that David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido slapped Kizz Daniel's manager, Tumi Lawrence, the FlyBoi Inc. CEO Oluwatobiloba Daniel, seems not to find that act funny at all, as research reveals that he has unfollowed Davido on Instagram.

It would be recalled that Davido and his gang members were accused of slapping Kizz Daniel's manager, Tumi, during Davido's December 2018 concert, with the victim confirming that he was actually slapped but couldn't point who did the slaping; if it was Davido or a member of his gang.

This however lead to Kizz Daniel leaving the concert abruptly without performing, in a show of respect for his manger.

However, although Davido denied being the culprit, it was established that Tumi was actually slapped at his concert.

