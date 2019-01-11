Nigeria: Emirates Airlines Launches Special Fares for Travellers

Emirates Airlines has launched promo fares for Nigerians travelling within the next six months.

The purchase is open between January 7 and 21, though travel period is scheduled for January 13 to June 30, 2019.

Nigerian travellers planning to travel to various destinations in Europe from Lagos will pay $3955 on Business Class and $725 on Economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3075 on Business Class and $820 on Economy class.

Similarly, Nigerian travellers going to the Far East from Lagos will pay $4025 on Business Class and $740 on Economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3745 on Business class and $850 on Economy class.

Travellers from Lagos to Americas will pay $3905 on Business Class and $970 on Economy class, while moving from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3950 on Business Class and $1,105 on Economy Class.

And finally, Travellers from Lagos to the Middle East is $3120 on Business Class and $675, while Abuja to these routes cost $2955 on Business class and $605 on Economy Class.

Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil, said whether it is celebrating a special occasion, taking the family on a holiday, making that trip of a lifetime, or attending a reunion with family or friends, "there is never a better time to turn those travel resolutions into travel plans."

"Emirates is offering the chance to explore great destinations at great value, while making sure that journey itself is a great experience. We hope our special fares will help our customers have a flying start to 2019".

In a related development, shoppers can fly higher with this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), thanks to a special offer from Emirates.

Economy class ticket holders can enjoy additional baggage allowance on return flights during the biggest shopping festival of the year, running until February 2.

Emirates passengers booked on an Economy class roundtrip ticket to Dubai can shop without limits, and return home with the latest fashion bargains at no extra costs incurred, affirming Dubai Shopping Festival as the city's most generous mega sale.

Jet setters returning to Emirates destinations in Canada, North America, Central America, South America or Africa can go home with one extra piece of luggage.

Those travelling to other destinations within the Emirates network can take advantage of an additional 10 kilograms baggage allowance. The offer is applicable on bookings made from 17 December 2018 until February 2, 2019, for return travel between December 26, 2018 and February 4, 2019.

Emirates' Vice President, Commercial Products Dubai, Mohammad Al Hashimi, said in celebrating the Dubai Shopping Festival 2019, "we are very pleased to announce our excess baggage offer, encouraging visitors to Dubai to take full advantage of the attractive discounts during the 6 week super sale.

"There's something for everyone to splurge on this New Year and enjoy the Emirates' additional baggage allowance on the return trip home".