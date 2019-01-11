South Africa: Another Date for James Morrison Tour in SA Added and Local Support Act Announced

Cape Town — James Morrison's tour of South Africa is just two weeks away and local promoter, Showtime Management have announced another tour date which will take place on Thursday, 24 January 2019 at Montecasino's Teatro in Johannesburg.

Tickets for the show are on sale at Computicket.

Adding local talent to the evening of soulful music is multi-cultural band, the Stone Jets who will be touring with James as his supporting act.

MORE ABOUT THE STONE JETS:

Cape Town's Stone Jets is the result of a musical partnership between bassist and vocalist Given Nkanyane and guitarist Manfred Klose. Five years on, the duo has become a trio with the addition of drummer Eduan Joubert. Known for their original sound Stone Jets create toe-tapping music, wrapped in soul and traditional elements.

WHAT JAMES HAS TO SAY ABOUT PERFORMING WITH THE STONE JETS:

"I'm looking forward to meeting the Stone Jets and to touring with these local lads. I am super excited to be playing my first gigs in a while in South Africa. I can't wait to be on stage in Johannesburg and Cape Town, not long to go now!", said the British singer.

AN OVERVIEW OF THE TOUR:

The three-city concert tour will begin at Montecasino's Teatro with 20:00 concerts on Tuesday, 22 January, Wednesday, 23 January and now Thursday, 24 January thereafter moving to Cape Town's Kirstenbosch Garden for one concert only at 19:00 on Saturday, 26 January 2019.

Johannesburg concert tickets are on sale at Computicket and Cape Town tickets at Webtickets. With limited tickets still available.

TOUR INFORMATION:

Johannesburg:

Venue: Montecasino's TeatroDates: Tuesday, 22 January; Wednesday, 23 January; Thursday, 24 January 2019Time: 20:00

Cape Town:

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical GardenDate: Saturday, 26 January 2019Time: 19:00

TICKET PRICES:

Johannesburg: R400, R500, R600, R700, R850

Cape Town: R650

