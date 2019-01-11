Mozambique: Sufficient Stocks of Medicines, Says Health Minister

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Nazira Abdula said on Wednesday that the country possesses sufficient stocks of essential medicines to deal with the diseases that tend to spread in the rainy season.

Speaking at a press conference in the western city of Tete, after a visit to several districts in Tete province, Abdula explained that she was talking about water-borne diseases such as cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases, as well as malaria. These diseases are frequently spread during heavy rains because of poor sanitation.

The Minister added that preventive measures are clearly having an effect, since so far this rainy season no cases of cholera have been reported. "Even so, we are continuing to pass messages for communities to comply with individual and collective measures of hygiene", she said.

"Medicines for other diseases, which are not water borne, are also available", Abdula continued. "There are sufficient amounts in stock, pre-positioned long before the start of the rainy season, to ensure that when the time came we would have no problems".

Every year the Health Ministry pays special attention to medicines needed for the diseases provoked during the rainy season. "That's why everything is taken care of", she said.

During her visit, Abdula visited work on new health centres in Marara district, and at Wiryamu, in Changara district, and the provincial medical stores in Tete city.

She said she was impressed with what she had seen in the province. "The health sector has shown

that it is working for the good of the users, which is the reason we exist", she told the reporters.