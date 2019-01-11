Rwanda/Sudan: Mukura in Buoyant Mood Ahead of Al Hilal Clash

Mukura Victory Sports are confident that they will get a good result against Sudanese giants Al Hilal when the two sides meet in the first-leg of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff tie in Khartoum on Sunday.

Francis Haringingo and his Mukura delegation travelled to Sudan Thursday night hoping for win which can help them to proceed to the group stage of Africa's second biggest club competition when they host the decisive leg at Huye Stadium on January 20.

The team, which has been training twice a day at Amahoro Stadium, is expected to arrive in the Sudanese capital Friday afternoon.

Speaking to members of the press before the team's departure, Mukura skipper Hussein Ciza stressed that they are not going to Sudan to look for a draw, but rather to fight for victory.

"We are aware of the task that awaits us in Khartoum, but we are also well prepared. We will do everything possible to win the game and I am convinced this team has the potential to advance to the next stage," said the former AS Kigali midfielder.

Haringingo's men reached the playoffs round - the club's historic first time - last month after edging out another Sudanese side, Hilal Obayed, 5-4 in penalty shootouts following a goalless draw in regular time.

The Peace Cup holders are taking part in the continental showpiece for the first time in 18 years, since 2000 when they were knocked out in the first round by Ethiopian side Awassa City.

Should Mukura eliminate Al Hilal, they will become the second Rwandan club to reach the competition's group stage after Rayon Sports, last season.

First leg

Sunday

Al Hilal Vs Mukura

Return leg

Jan. 20

Mukura Vs Al Hilal