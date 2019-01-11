10 January 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Man Jailed 5 Years for Raping a Goat in Malawi

By Owen Khamula

A 21-year-old young man in Ntchisi is to spend five years for having sex with a goat.

Magistrate Dorothy Kalua sentenced Pemphero Mwakulika to the five years in the cooler for bestiality.

"This is a very serious offence. You need a stiff punishment to deter would be offenders," said Kalua.

Mwakulika on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the offence.

The convict was found by the owner of the goat having sex with it.

The gender of the goat was not disclosed.

Mwakulila reportedly claimed he had asked the animal's permission first to have sex with it.

The goat had been part of a grazing flock on the outskirts of Ntchisi.

Last November, in neighbouring Zambia, sicko Reuben Mwaba, 22, was caged for 15 years hard labour after he was caught naked raping his pal's pregnant goat in Kasama.

And earlier the same month twisted brickie Feselani Mcube, 33, was convicted of raping his neighbour's pregnant goat in his bed in Winterveldt, South Africa.

Mwakulika hails from chief Chilowoko's area in Ntchisi.

