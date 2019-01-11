Nigeria: FRSC Recruits 4,650 Personnel - Training Begins Nationwide

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has begun training of its new recruit, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered.

FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive chat Thursday night that successful candidates have been contacted through the email with which they applied.

Mr Kazeem who said the successful candidates are 4, 650 in all noted that training has since started in three locations across the country.

He gave the locations of the training to include Enugu, Jos and Kontagora. According to him, officers are in FRSC academy, Udi Enugu; inspectorate cadre in Training school Jos; and Marshal's cadre in Nigeria Army Training Centre, Kontagora.

"There are three cadres: Officers , Inspectorate and Road marshal assistants," he explained.

The FRSC spokesperson said the exercise was quite transparent, with physical screening, Jamb test and Interview.

He added that the training will span 6 months and it would also include one month internship.

The FRSC had in late May 2018 commenced the recruitment exercise through a call to qualified candidates to apply through an online portal.

Between September 24 and 29, shortlisted candidates were subjected to certificate screening and physical fitness assessment across the country.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) later in November conducted recruitment examination for the about 15,000 candidates shortlisted for the recruitment.

The examination was conducted at the board's Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country. Pregnant and married women as well as applicants with tattoos, bow and 'K-legs' were disqualified from the recruitment. "In any uniform service, you are not supposed to have tattoo on your body; likewise twisted eyes, bow, K-legs and flat foot are not allowed in the service," Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, said on September 25.

"This is because anybody with bow and K-legs will not be able to stand and walk for a long period of time. In uniform service, you must be able to walk and run long distances in case of emergency.

"To save life, you will be required to walk long distances and you won't be able to perform your duty if you have "K" or flat leg. We have patrol duties for eight hours and rescue exercise can take up to five hours and if you are not fit you can't do it. Likewise pregnant and married women, we can't take them because that is the rule for uniform services."