South Africa: Religion Meets Politics As Bushiri Church Threatens Interdict Against Sanco

analysis

Religion and politics are going head to head after prominent charismatic prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church has threatened the South African National Civic Organisation with legal action.

The move by the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) comes after the criticism by the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Tshwane branch of the manner in which the situation was handled after three people died in a church stampede.

Shepherd Bushiri has taken steps to interdict Sanco after its members protested outside his church.

In an email to the Sanco leadership, including the organisation's chairperson Abraham Mashishi, attorneys representing the church spelt out ECG's intention to apply for an interdict against Sanco. In terms of the email from Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys, Sanco was asked to give a written undertaking within 48 hours to "refrain from inciting its members or any community member privately or publicly to block the access gates to the church and/or to prevent church congregants from attending church services".

Should Sanco fail to give the undertaking, lawyers have been instructed to bring an urgent application for an interdict in the high court to prevent protesters from blockading the church.

They will also seek an order against Sanco...