11 January 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Troops Nab Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Army has arrested a wanted Boko Haram member, Babagana Abubakar (aka Alagarno) at Bulabulim Ngarnam community on the outskirt of Maiduguri.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman, said in a statement on Friday that Abubakar was arrested in a room in a house, where he was hiding in the community.

According to Usman, two military ballistic helmets, a pair of military desert boot, a fragment jacket, a Jersey pull over, military backpack, camouflage design shorts, two voters identification cards, National identification card, amulets, camouflage T-shirts and a military jungle hat were recovered from the terrorist.

"He has since been moved out of the area for further interrogation," the army spokesman said.

He said combined troops of 195 Battalion, Mobile Policemen and Civilian Joint Task Force -CJTF, nabed the suspect on Thursday.

Nigeria

Buhari to Campaign in 36 States, Says He Will Win

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set out campaign plans that will see President Muhammadu Buhari visiting all the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.