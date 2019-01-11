Eritrea: Readiness to Support Families of Martyrs

Asmara — Nationals residing in Israel have pledged to reinforce support to families of the martyrs in 2019. The comment was made at a meeting the nationals grouped as "Mahber Fnot Semaetat" conducted recently in Israel.

According to report, following their pledge in 2018, 100 newly joined members have contributed 720 USD each mounting 72 thousand dollars in support of the martyrs' families. The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare has also sent the nationals full information of the families they are to support this year.

Expressing readiness to reinforce contribution for the successful implementation of the national development endeavors and support of the families of martyrs, the participants indicated that they will strengthen organizational capacity and their attachment with the homeland.