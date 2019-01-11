Ghana: Work Begins On Classroom Blocks At Eshiem, Manso

press release

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asene Manso Akroso, Mr. Alex Incoom, has cut-sod for construction of two six-unit classroom blocks at two separate durbars of the chiefs and people of Akyem Eshiem and Akyem Manso.

Breaking the ground, the DCE said that the projects, with ancillary facilities, including staff common rooms, offices, stores and ICT centers, when completed, would add to the existing three-unit classroom blocks and get-rid of a wooden-structured classrooms at these communities to absorb the increasing number of enrolment in these recent times.

The two projects are estimated at Gh₡ 1,000,000 and will be financed from the Assembly's share of the District Development Fund (DDF). They are expected to be completed in 12 months.

He noted that government has prioritised education that was why it had started with some policies such as Free Senior High School, Capitation grant, School Feeding Programme to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians.

"We have realised that education plays an important role in every nation and Ghana is no exception. This is why government is doing its best to improve education to the highest level and also to make it accessible to all," he stressed.

Mr. Incoom thanked the chiefs and people in the beneficiary communities for releasing a vast land for the projects and urged them to collaborate with the contractors to speed up the work.

In this vein, he urged the contractor to engage some of the youth and women in the communities in executing the job.

At Akyem Eshiem, the Krontihene, Nana Koba III thanked the DCE for selecting his community to be part of the project.

The Abakumahene of Akyem Manso, Nana Danso Frimpong III, on his part, lauded the Assembly for the kind gesture and promised to assist the contractor expedite the project.

He further commended President Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free SHS policy and encouraged his people to take advantage of it.