Sudan: Unpaid Ambulance Staff Strike in Khartoum North

Khartoum North — On Wednesday, the Central Ambulance Unit of Khartoum North entered into a strike in protest against the non-payment of their dues.

One of the workers told Radio Dabanga that the Central Ambulance Unit, which includes nurses and drivers have not been paid their financial dues for two months.

He conditioned the lift of the strike with response to their demands.

Doctor strikes

Doctors started striking in several Sudanese states last week. Together with medical students of the Faculty of Medicine in El Gedaref they held a protest in front of El Gedaref Teaching Hospital in solidarity with the march organised by the Sudan Professionals Association in Khartoum on December 26.

The Sudanese Central Pharmacists Committee, in cooperation with the Community Pharmacists Committee and the Department of Pharmacy Owners announced a general strike and closure of all pharmacies in Khartoum state on December 25, in solidarity with the doctors and mass protests.