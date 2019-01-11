Sudan: Lawyers Picket South Darfur Court Complex

Nyala — More than 100 lawyers held a protest in front of the headquarters of the Courts Complex in Nyala, capital of South Darfur on Wednesday, in solidarity with the Sudanese revolt demanding the immediate step-down of Al Bashir and his regime.

The protesters raised slogans saying: "no to killing protesters, the killers must be held accountable", and "peaceful, peaceful".

Security officers arrested a number of lawyers after the protest, including Adam Sharif and Abbas Bashir.

Before his arrest, Sharif told Radio Dabanga from the sit-in in Nyala that the demonstration organised by the Alliance of Democratic Lawyers in South Darfur is "in solidarity with the Sudanese people, as lawyers are the vanguard of their duty to uphold their rights and freedoms".

The Alliance of Democratic Lawyers in South Darfur appealed to the Sudanese people to uphold their democratic right to peaceful demonstrations and come out to demand a better life in the framework of a democratic alternative that achieves justice, freedom and equality for all Sudanese.

He added, "I refute the rumours that the local authorities are spreading, saying that the people of Darfur have nothing to do with the revolt of the Sudanese people. The Darfuri are an integral part of the Sudanese people and their concern is the general national concern and the overthrow of the regime".