Sudan: Al Bashir - 'Sudan Govt Will Bow Only to Allah'

Khartoum — A defiant Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir has said that "Sudan has been subjected to a siege and support for the insurgency and some countries have tried to blackmail us with wheat and Dollars saying we will support you if you meet simple conditions, but we will not bow to anyone other than Allah".

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and its allies on Wednesday, held at the Green Square in Khartoum, and attended by hundreds supporting Al Bashir, he said: "We are going to deter whoever seeks sabotage, and those who want power are welcome", however, he said that the handover of power will only be done through free and fair election.

'Shadow battalions ready to defend the regime'

Former Vice-President and leader of the NCP, Ali Osman Taha, threatened those Sudanese who demand the immediate step-down of Al Bashir and his regime that "the authorities have full shadow battalions ready to sacrifice their lives to defend the regime".

He accused the opposition of targeting the person of Al Bashir and trying to distort his image and insulting him and alienating people from him until dismantling the regime and overthrowing him with it.