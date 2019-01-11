Sudan: Protests in Sudan's States 'Dispersed By Force'

Atbara / Abri / El Obeid — The campaign of protests and mass action sparked by the chronic shortage of cash and rising prices of bread and fuel, continued in towns and cities across Sudan yesterday.

Demonstrations calling for the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from power continued in Atbara in River Nile state where the police confronted the demonstrators with excessive force and arrest of a number of demonstrators.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the residents of El Hasaya district took part in a mass demonstration at El Tadamon Square that lasted for more than an hour despite the police deployment.

The sources said that the demonstrators managed to reach the square of the declared gathering point of the strike where the security forces faced them with tear gas and arrested dozens of them.

On Tuesday evening El Dakhla district in Atbara witnessed night demonstrations to which the police responded using tear gas.

Northern State

Yesterday, agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) detained a number of activists in Abri in the Northern State because of the demonstrations that broke out in the town on Tuesday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a number of youths, among them activist Musab Hasan, were taken to the buildings of the security apparatus in the town after they participated in the demonstrations that took place in the town on Tuesday, which called for the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from power.

North Kordofan

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the authorities held nurse Hanafi Karrar who works at El Obeid Hospital in North Kordofan and is activist in the kidney society at the vigil of the doctors. He was detained from inside his house at El Gubba district in El Obeid yesterday morning.