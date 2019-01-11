Namibia: Zimbabwe Complete 5-0 Rout

ZIMBABWE's national women's cricket team completed a 5-0 rout of Namibia in the Namib Desert Challenge with another one sided victory at the Sparta Ground in Walvis Bay on Thursday.

Namibia once again failed with the bat as they could muster only 60 runs off their 20 overs - a total which Zimbabwe easily reached for the loss of only one wicket and with more than half their overs still in hand.

Namibia's innings got off to a dismal start as their star batsman Adri van der Merwe was dismissed for a golden duck off the first ball of the innings.

The rest of the top order failed to offer much resistance with Yasmeen Kahn (2), Arrasta Diergaardt (4) and Roche Venter (9) all going cheaply, as Namibia crashed to 18 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Sune Wittmann (21) and Kayleen Green (12) offered brief respite for Namibia with a 37-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but Wittmann's dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse as Namibia lost six wickets for the addition of only five runs before the whole team was out for 60.

Nomatter Mutasa was Zimbabwe's best bowler, with four wickets for nine runs off four overs, while Precious Marange took 3/5 off four overs.

Zimbabwe lost the wicket of Modester Mupachikwa early on when she was caught off the bowling of Namusha Shiomwenyo for four runs, but Precious Marange and Chipo Tiripano took them to victory with a 45-run partnership.

Marange remained unbeaten on 32 which came off 31 balls and included four fours, while Marange was unbeaten on 13.

Shiomwenyo was Namibia's only wicket taker, with one wicket for 22 runs off 3,3 overs.