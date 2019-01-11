Zimbabwe: Storm Damages Beitbridge Border Building

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded Beitbridge yesterday afternoon, destroying a section of the roof of the border post building that houses the arrivals section. No one was injured, but some goods were damaged.

The rains caused a power blackout in the border town.

"Part of the roof is now leaking as a result of the damage," said an official at the border post. "The rains were accompanied by storms."

Beitbrige Border Post is arguably the busiest inland port in the Sadc region.

It handles an estimated 15 000 travellers, 2 500 light vehicles and 600 trucks daily.

The Meteorological Services Department recently warned of violent rains in some parts of the country.