Zimbabwe: Zim Women's Cricket Team Whitewash Namibia

THE Zimbabwe women's cricket team wrapped up their tour of Namibia in style yesterday after posting a 5-0 whitewash of the hosts in the Namib Desert Women T20 Challenge at the Sparta Oval in Walvis Bay. The tourists, who dominated the series from the first game, were on top again yesterday dismantling the Namibians for a meagre 60 runs, thanks largely to the four-wicket haul from Nomatter Mutasa, who recently made her T20I debut during the tour.

Mutasa had the best return of four wickets for nine runs, with one of the veterans of the game in the Zimbabwe team Precious Marange weighing in with astonishingly economic figures of 3/5 from her four overs.

The Namibians won the toss and went in to bat first but their innings never got going after losing opener and one of their best players of the series Adrian van der Merwe for a golden duck.

Only two players managed double digit scores against the Zimbabwe bowling. Sune Wittmann (21) and Kayleen Green (12) were the highest scorers for the hosts. But Zimbabwe needed only 9.3 overs to overturn the target.

Marange capped a good day in the office with crisp performances with the bat as she helped the tourists race to victory with an unbeaten 32 runs.

She faced 31 deliveries and struck a quadruple of fours in this easy chase. She was ably assisted by Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (13 n/o) after her opening partner Modester Mupachikwa had lost her wicket early for four runs.

Zimbabwe won the first game by six wickets last Saturday and then came back the following day charged up to claim an eight wicket victory.