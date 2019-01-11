Zimbabwe: Dabengwa Ill in South Africa

ZAPU president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa is reportedly ill and is in South Africa where he is receiving specialist treatment, his party has revealed. In an interview, Zapu's secretary-general Dr Strike Mkandla said Dr Dabengwa went to South Africa in December.

He said Dr Dabengwa was not hospitalised, but living with relatives while undergoing routine check-ups.

"There were some things to be done, but he is fine we spoke to him yesterday (Tuesday). He was expected to return shortly after Christmas and it was noted that he should go for a check-up on the 4th.

"It was then observed that it would be a waste of money to come this side and return. He decided to stay with his relatives over the Christmas Holiday. We expect him maybe next week," he said.

Dr Mkandla did not disclose Dr Dabengwa's ailment.

He, however, said there is nothing the public should be worried about regarding his health.

"It's a routine check really. Maybe things that propped up, he did not know about them. It seems new things were identified during the routine checkups which they felt should be attended to.

"He is yet to undergo an operation. Some of these things might be complicated or alternatively some of these things may not be serious needing just regular check ups," he said.