11 January 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Appoints El-Yakub As Senior Special Assistant On National Assembly Matters

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja appointed Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

El-Yakub replaces Hon. Kawu Sumaila who recently resigned his appointment to contest election into the House of Representatives to represent Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the new appointee, whom he described as an APC stalwart in Kano State, was also a member of the House of Representatives from 1999-2007.

According to him, El-Yakub represented Kano Municipal federal constituency.

