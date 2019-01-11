11 January 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NNPC Plans to Reduce Price of Cooking Gas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Cooking gas.
By Kingsley Jeremiah and Stanley Opara

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that strategies are being implemented to crash the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, nationwide.

In a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, the Corporation said that the move to stop the export of propane and butane, which are major components in the production of gas, would enable the Corporation boost supply of LPG to the domestic market, thereby leading to a natural downward slide in the price of the product.

The NNPC spokesman quoted the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, as saying: "Currently, some of our butane and propane entitlements are exported largely due to lack of vessels to make sure that these things come into the domestic markets and the absence of a commercial framework.

"What we are going to do is to make sure we put the right commercial framework in place so that those exports are converted into domestic consumption."

Nigeria

Buhari to Campaign in 36 States, Says He Will Win

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set out campaign plans that will see President Muhammadu Buhari visiting all the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.