South Africa: Andre Hanekom Is 'An Old Sea Dog', Not a Jihadi Terrorist, Friends Say

Friends of Andre Hanekom believe the South African under arrest in Mozambique for 'terrorism' is being framed by business rivals in Mozambique, or scapegoated.

Family and friends of South African businessman Andre Mayer Hanekom, imprisoned in Mozambique for alleged jihadist terrorist activity, believe he is being framed by business rivals, being scapegoated by the Mozambican government, or is the victim of mistaken identity.

They are particularly concerned that the South African government appears to have accepted Maputo's word that Hanekom is supporting and aiding a violent extremist Islamist group which has been terrorising northern Mozambique for about the last 15 months.

On 31 December, Hanekom and two Tanzanians were arrested and were named by Mozambican authorities as allegedly being part of a jihadist group which has killed scores of people, including police and military personnel, but mainly civilians, in Mozambique's northernmost province, Cabo Delgado.

According to the news agency AFP, Hanekom and two Tanzanians face charges, including murder and inciting disobedience against the state.

In the latest atrocity, on 6 January, the jihadist terrorists killed seven civilians and wounded another seven, in an attack on a civilian vehicle in Pundanhar, Palma district. According to a report from security consultants, the...