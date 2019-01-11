Tanzania: Algerian Side Challenged to Beat Simba

Dar es Salaam — Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura (JS Saoura) players have been tasked to record the best results against Simba SC in the first Groups stage of the African Champions League encounter to be held tomorrow at the National Stadium.

The two teams will play from 4pm in the encounter to be officiated by Botswana referees. The centre referee will be Joshua Bondo while his assistants will be Godisamang Oamogetse and Maomedi Monakwane.

JS Saoura president Mohammed Zerouatti called on the players to fight hard and win the first match of the tournament despite the fact that they will be playing away.

Zerouatti attended the Wednesday team training and met with the players at the team's Stadium, Stade 20 Août 1955 in Méridja in the Béchar Province.

"You are going to play a very important match and I call on you to make us happy and win the encounter, you need to give honors Algerians as we are among the teams that represent the country in the continental club championships," said Zerouatti.

The other Algerian club in the African Champions' League Group stage is CS Constantine, which is in Group C together with TP Mazembe of the DR Congo, Club Africain (Tunisia) and Ismaily of Egypt.

The team, which is expected to train at the National Stadium this evening, comprises Tanzania's national soccer team, Taifa Stars striker, Thomas Ulimwengu who joined the team in mini window. Ulimwengu featured with El Hilal of Sudan last season.

Meanwhile; Simba Sports Club technical bench yesterday sharpened the club players ahead of tomorrow's encounter. Simba trained at the Boko beach ground and the training was attended by all 18 players who have been selected for the encounter.

Various attacking techniques and drills were conducted during the team's training which was supervised by head coach Patrick Aussems.