East Africa: Tanzania Shift Focus in Team Events in EA Tennis

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania eyes the team's category title after top players lost their semifinal matches in the East African Zonal tennis championships at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club courts.

The team's category tournament starts today at the same grounds with the national tennis team coach Waziri Rajab promising brilliant performance from the boys and girls' teams.

The tournament will be played in a round robin format that will include all participating teams with the exception of Sudan. "My players have learnt a lot during the just-ended singles tournament. They have promised to work hard and win their games so that the team's category title remains in the country," said the coach.

Explaining his players' performance, Waziri said most of them with exception of Kanuti Alangwa and Esther Nankulanga, were making their maiden entry to the tournament.

"They are young and inexperienced as most of them were competing in the zonal tournament for the first time," he disclosed.

He said Alangwa and Nankulanga have been competing in regional and continental events for quite a long time and their experience helped them to the semis stage.

Ahead of the team level competitions, the zonal tennis championship coordinator, Patrick Kamuhia, said the tournament will be played in under- 14 and Under-16 categories for both girls and boys.

He added that the tournament will be played in a format almost similar to the Davis Cup and winner found on point counting.

"Three best players will represent the country basing on seed superiority," he explained.

Teams participating this year are from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia and Tanzania while Comoro, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles and Tanzania will also compete for the Boys' U-14 category title.