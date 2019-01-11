Tanzania: Uphill Task for Yanga, Azam in FA Cup Duels

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans and Azam FC have challenging tasks ahead of them in the top 16 Azam HD Federation Cup scheduled for January 25 to 28 and between February 21 and 25 in various venues.

The winner of the competition will secure a ticket to represent the country in the African Football governing body (Caf) Confederation Cup.

Young Africans will play Biashara Mara United at the National Stadium and Azam FC will face Mwanza's Pamba FC at the Azam Complex in the city. The winner between Young Africans and Mara United will play against the winner between Might Elephant and Namungo in quarter finals while the winner between Rhino and Stand United will face the team that wins in a match between Azam FC and Pamba of Mwanza.

Other tough encounters include Singida United and JKT Tanzania. Kitayosce will face Coastal Union while Polisi Tanzania will play against Lipuli FC.

The draw shows that KMC will play Pan African, Kagera Sugar will play against Mbeya Kwanza and Rhino Rangers of Tabora will host Premier League side, Stand United.

Other matches to select top 16 teams are Mtibwa Sugar against Majimaji, Mashujaa FC will play Mbeya Kwanza while Friends Rangers will meet African Lyon and Might Elephant will face of Namungo.

Others include Alliance versus La Familia, Dodoma FC against Transit Camp, Cosmo Politan against Dar City and Reha versus Boma FC.

Speaking after the draw, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Competition Director, Salum Madadi said the final match has been scheduled to take place at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi. "We got a request from the Lindi RC for the region to host the final match and we agreed. We will make sure the stadium is in good shape before the encounter," said Madadi.