Uganda: We Shall Put an End to Museveni's Rule in 2021 Election, Bobi Wine

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Robert Kyagulanyi addresses journalists at his home in Magere, Wakiso District.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the opposition presidential victory in Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] proves that dictators can be kicked out through elections.

His statements follow the declaration of Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday by election officials in DRC as the provisional winner of an historic presidential poll.

Tshisekedi defeated President Joseph Kabila's handpicked candidate and loyalist, Emmanuel Ramazani who came third after main opposition candidate Martin Fayulu. Kabila had been in power for 18 years having succeeded his father Laurent Kabila who was assassinated in January 2001.

Reacting to the presidential win on Thursday at the Gulu High Court Premises, Mr Bobi wine said the victory has sent out a message of hope that People Power is stronger than the people in power.

"It's a reminder that People Power can always prevail over guns, to members of opposition doubting the ability and power of the people. Now know that the dictators can be kicked out using votes. It happened in the Gambia and now in the Congo," he said.

He however noted that this can only be achieved if they are well organized.

He said: "We have the power to remove the tyrant but we want to do it in a constitutional and civilized way through election, so we call upon all Ugandans to get their National Identification [ID] cards come 2021 so that we kick Museveni out of power."

When asked whether he will take on the mantle to compete with Mr Museveni in the coming elections, Bobi Wine said it's the current generation that will stand against Museveni.

"Our generation is standing against Museveni and "Musevenism", we are challenging all the positions of power from local council to the top. Myself and my generation can kick Museveni out of power if we organize ourselves well in the election," Bobi wine said.