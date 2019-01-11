10 January 2019

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: John Kamara Moves to Azerbaijan Club, Kesla Fk

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone international midfielder, John Kamara, has signed for Azerbaijan top-flight side, Kelsa FK.

"I'm delighted to have finally signed on a one-and-half year deal. The deal has been on for a while now but today I have put pen to paper," Kamara told this medium.

The enforcer added, "I am so looking forward to a new challenge in the next coming weeks."

The midfielder became a free agent at the end of his previous contract in Kazakhstan with Kaisar FC.

He has joined a list of Sierra Leonean international players that have signed and played in Azerbaijan.

The likes of former Sierra Leone captain Ibrahim Obreh Kargbo, Gibrilla Wobay and Alfred Sankoh all have played in the Topaz Premier League.

Kamara is the first ever Sierra Leonean to grace the top-flight league in Kazakhstan.

Kamara began his professional career with Tadamon Sour, before joining Greek side Apollon Smyrni F.C in 2012.

He later moved to PAS Lamia 1964 and a spell with Aris Thessaloniki before his move to Riga last year.

He made his senior international debut for Sierra Leone in 2013 and, has appeared in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Kamara has won over 13 caps for Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone

Delay in Court Cases, Inefficiency of Judges -

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI ) has called for the immediate overhaul of the Sierra… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.