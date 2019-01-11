Sierra Leone: Teacher Remanded for Penetrating Girl, 13

Julius Senesie, a teacher at Ambassador Umar Bon Wurie Junior Secondary, was yesterday (Wednesday 9th January) remanded at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road for allegedly penetrating his 13-year-old pupil.

The 29-year-old teacher is preliminary being investigated at Magistrates' Court No.7, presided over by Abdul Sheriff on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 8534 Sesay G, alleges that the accused on Friday, 26th October, 2018, at 47 Maxwell Street, Wellington in Freetown, sexually penetrated a girl below the age of 18 to wit 13 years.

Narrating her ordeal in court, the victim identified the accused as her teacher and recalled the date of the incident.

The victim testified that she was at school around 1pm when the accused told her to meet him at his residence.

She said the accused then left his bag for her to take it home and threatened that she would be punished, if she refused to do so.

"After school, I took the bag to his house. When I arrived at his house, I entered the parlour and he took me into his bedroom. He slapped me and pushed me on the bed and had forceful sex with me," she testified.

The victim maintained that after the forceful sexual intercourse, she observed blood discharging from her virgina, but that the accused used his towel to clean the said blood.

She added that after the sexual intercourse, the alleged perpetrator told her not to disclose what had transpired between them, threatening to punish and suspend her.

The 13-year-old said when she went home that day, she explained to her mother what had transferred between him and the accused person.

She said her mother then left for the accused's residence, arrested him and took him to the Wellington Police Post where they were issued with a medical report form.

The victim said she was later taken to the Rainbow Centre for medical attention.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, 11th January for cross examination.