Malawi: Multi-Million Kwacha Sawa Group Bridge Crumbles - Floods Hit Lilongwe

A multi-million Kwacha bridge over a stream running from Area 23 to Chilinde in Lilongwe melted away in rains while taxpayers watched helplessly.

A short video, which has been trending on social media, shows the embarkments of the bridge losing strength to running water along the Chidzanja road in Lilongwe.

"Oh my God, the new bridge... " a woman voice is heard in vernacular Chichewa as the parts of the bridge gets washed away.

As the bridge was washing away dangerously, some people stood at the top of it to watch.

Sawa Group, a Kenyan construction company are the contractors who were seen working on the site few months ago.

Residents have called for government and it's agencies to evaluate the capacity of some contractors versus the load of works assigned or contracted to them.

Elsewher, in the same capital city, another contractor was battling to contain the flow of water from Kawale streaming down to Mchesi at Shareworld Primary Schools.

Some people have lost food and property following heavy down pour on Thursday in the capital city.

The rains fell for nearly three hours and the most flooded areas were Biwi, Kawale, Mchesi, Chipasula, Area 22 and Area 36.

A visit to the areas in the evening showed that some houses were submerged in the flooded waters up to window levels.

Most of vehicles were also submerged in water as Lilongwe river burst and flooded.

Motorists could not use the direct city centre to Kawale road but instead had to go round the long road via Chidzanja road, causing congestion and traffic jam on the road which was as well partially submerged.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi on Thursday evening rushed to the areas to visit the victims whose houses were damaged by the floods.

Most of the people complained that they had lost food, property and houses in the high density areas of the capital city.