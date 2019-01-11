Sierra Leone: JMG Signs Seven Salone Musicians

Abdul S. Kanu, a Sierra Leonean US based musician and Chief Executive Officer of Jace Media Group (JMG) on Tuesday, 8th January, contracted seven Sierra Leonean musicians.

Kanu said his aim was to improve Sierra Leone music and take it to international level.

Kanu said he chose to work with Emmanuel Foyer Rogers (Atical Foyoh), Abu Bakarr Kamara (black snoop) and five others, because he believes that they are talented and should not be left out.

"I believe that by helping them with the correct instruments and studio, they will improve the music industry," he noted.

Popular entertainer, Mohamed King Milan Bangura, said he was happy to hear that Sierra Leonean were trying to help promote the entertainment industry as that have been the dream of the entertainers.

Emmanuel Foyer Rogers and his colleagues expressed delight and promised to work hard in the entertainment industry.

"We are confidence that we will be able to work with our brothers to improve Sierra Leone music industry," he said.