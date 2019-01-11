Sierra Leone: AIK May Back-Peddle Over Buya Turay's Deal

What next Buya after an unsucessful spell in Belgium?

Swedish Allsvenskan champions, AIK Solna, could back-peddle in their move to sign Sierra Leone and Saint Truiden neglect, Mohamed Buya Turay.

Buya Turay is currently considered as surplus to requirement by the Belgian top-tier league side after he was left out in the team's training camp in Spain with talks of possible sale believe to be ongoing.

Earlier reports in Swedish media stated that the reigning champion wants to secure the service of the forward, and talks were almost completed, but it is believed that the Swedish champions have already withdrawn from the said deal.

However, AIK are yet to make any official statement over the latest development, but the player's representative, Numukeh Tunkara, who is working with other agents, told Swedish media that the player is in line for a return in the Swedish league.

The 23-year-old striker signed for the Belgian top-tier club on a three-year deal for a club record signing fee said to be €1.6m from Dalkurd FF.

He made his Saint Truiden few days after completing his move and immediately rescued the club scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Lokeren.

The Sierra Leone international attracted the attention of the Belgium club after he scored 9 goals in 13 appearances for the Swedish side before his move and was impressive since joining the Swedish club on a three-year contract then.

During the 2016 season in the Swedish Superettan, Turay accounted for ten goals to help AFC Eskilstuna promoted to Allsvenskan.