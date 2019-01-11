Sierra Leone: Several Documents Tendered in Drivers Union's Corruption Case

The first Prosecution witness from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Joseph S. Foray, yesterday tendered several documents at the maiden trial of Alpha Amadu Bah, Judison Lahai and David Ahmed Conteh, who are before the High Court on six counts of misappropriation of public funds and one count of conspiracy.

The witness who testified before Hon. Justice Reginald Sydney Fynn told the court that he cautioned and interviewed all accused persons on different dates and was assisted by Charlotte Johnson and Faustina Lefevre.

He told the court that notices were sent to First International Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank- the financial institutions that worked with Motor Drivers and General Workers Union- to ascertain monies collected and deposited into the account of the Union.

He said he used the documents retrieved from those banks to investigate the accused persons.

The witness tendered among other documents, copies of cash receipts issued by the Treasurer of the Motor Drivers Union, statement of account from FIB and Guaranty Trust Bank, copies of monthly report prepared by 2nd accused person detailing the income received and expenditure of the Union for 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The witness also tendered sample records of income collected at the Texaco lorry park and expenditure prepared by Umaru Conteh, the supervisor at the park.

The three accused person, Alpha Amadu Bah, Judison Lahai and David Ahmed Conteh were charged before the High Court on six counts of misappropriation of public funds and one count of Conspiracy to the ACC Act of 2008.

The matter will come up again on January 23, 2019.