Nigeria: Our Database Can't Be Hacked - INEC

Ado Ekiti — Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that nobody can hack into its database.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday while addressing stakeholders at the Independent National Electoral Commission's office, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Prof. Abduganiy Raji, said the commission's Information and Communication Technology network was customised in a way that it could not be hacked into.

The REC said this would make those allegedly cloning permanent voter's cards to be disappointed.

"Even our workers who are working in the ICT have limitations, there is a limit to which they can go. In clear terms, the cloned PVCs can't work with our smart card readers.

"We heard people are selling their PVCs, this would not help anybody.

But how can people be selling their future? Even if you are given a sum of N20,000, would that be enough to take you throughout four years? So, our people must stop selling their future", he advised.

Raji said 256,648 out of the 921, 027 total registered voters in the state were yet to collect their PVCs.

He said the commission was hiring the services of the police and the NDLEA "to test adhoc staff to be used are having criminal records or are those that are used to hard drugs. We can't use criminals to conduct elections or drug abusers and be expecting good results".