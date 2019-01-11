Nigeria: Army Begins Operation Python Dance 3 in Delta

Asaba — The Nigerian Army has flagged-off Operation Egwu Eke (Python Dance) 3 and inauguration of 63 Division in Asaba to ensure a smooth 2019 electoral process.

It also vowed to ensure security of lives and property in the Niger Delta.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by General Officer Commander (GOC), 6 Division, Delta, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, said the brigade would ensure peace, security and promote commerce in Asaba and its environs, adding: "It is my great pleasure to inaugurate the 63 Brigade with its headquarters in Asaba, which is a demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari's desire to ensure security of lives and property across the country."

He said the essence was to checkmate the myriad of security challenges in the country, adding that the establishment of military formation requires huge financial commitment, and while the various governments make provisions, other stakeholders would be required to support this project to ensure adequate security.

"I, therefore, call on the government and good people of Delta State to support the operations in 63 Brigade and the formations in Koko and Oleh. I assure all law-abiding people of the state that the Army would ensure adequate security and safety even as the nation approaches the 2019 general elections. The Army would work in co-operation with other security agencies to ensure peace in the state.

"At the end of the Python Dance, the python must have swallowed all the hoodlums, bandits, kidnappers, militants and thugs, among others, in the country. The python will also address the issues of fake news by unpatriotic elements. It is necessary that we draw the attention of all well-meaning Nigerians to the importance of national security," he added.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who expressed appreciation to the Army for bringing the brigade to Asaba, said the state government would support and ensure the full take-off of the brigade within the limit of its finance.

He said: "We have just witnessed the inauguration of the 63 Brigade in Asaba and we give God all the glory and I want to appreciate the Chief of Army Staff for enabling this and thank the President for bring it to Asaba.

"There is no doubt that with the 63 Brigade being inaugurated today, we would now have many more men to provide security in the state. We are a peaceful state but criminals still abound just like they are in every part of nation, but I believe that with the combined efforts of all our security agencies, we will continue to maintain a peaceful disposition."