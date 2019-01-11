Nigeria: Renowned Gospel Artists Inspire At Praise and Worship Concert

Determined to connect worshippers to God in a solemn fashion, gospel artiste Mike Omizuwo, brought together over 20 artistes at the second edition of the Praise and Worship Experience Conference 2018.

It was a musical concert and album launch tagged, 'Praise and Worship Conference with Mike Praise' held at Festac Town Lagos.

The event is a bi-annual programme that makes both worshippers and singers to learn to worship in different ways.

According to the convener, he has experienced God in an indescribable way and wants everyone to share in such elation.

"It has been from one level of glory to another, a wonderful experience. I want to celebrate God for this wonderful privilege to grow," he noted.

For Omizuwo, popularly known as MikePraise, there is great gain to worship in God's presence, hence, the reason he pulled together a handful of anointed gospel ministers to shake the earth for the Heavens to rejoice.

The gospel minister and father of four also talked about the events outcome and what he hopes for the event in the future, "Today's outcome was wonderful God is really working here. I know next edition will be heaven on earth."

Since his mission cuts across boundaries he said: "Praise and Worship Experience with MikePraise will not be limited to Lagos. I am thinking of making it international running within and outside Nigeria".

The concert was held alongside the launch of his album, which he said was in continuation of God's calling for him. "This album launch is something everyone has been waiting for. God gave me this song raw from heaven".

Expressing the impact of the album, MikePraise, he expounded that some of the songs which are uploaded online already, have been blessing lives. "I am so happy that today we have officially released the album to the whole world".

The album, 'Greater than all', is a blend of 11 tracks. The songs comprise: God all by Yourself, Greater than all, Be Magnified, Your Love for Me, Marvelous God, Ado Ado, Hallelujah, I Will Trust You, My Courage, My Story has Changed and Jesus Cares.

'Greater Than All' is his third album. "It has been wonderful all the way. God is my inspiration. My ministry is to impact lives. This particular idea was given to me when I was a teacher", he added.

Speaking further he said, "God instructed me to go infuse joy in the heart of men. I had started running a praise and worship edition earlier for a while but stopped. This time, it shall continue to run twice yearly."

Speaking also, one of the guest ministers, Clarkson Ikwunze, expressed profound satisfaction over the worship conference. "It was a very beautiful gathering. I think it's an opportunity for the convener to be able to push himself from where he is to where he wants to be."

Assuring that the programme would get even more interesting subsequently, Ikwunze said, "We will be having more events and keep building and moving. The most important thing is God's presence and people being blessed".