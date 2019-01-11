Namibia: 'Do Not Kill Yourselves'

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa yesterday urged pupils not to kill themselves but to work harder next time if they failed, or did not obtain the marks they wanted.

Hanse-Himarwa said this when she announced the 2018 Grade 12 results in Windhoek which showed that more than 14 000 full-time pupils failed to qualify for university.

Last year, 23 594 pupils sat for the Grade 12 examination and 9 524 qualified for tertiary education. This number is higher than the 8 632 full-time pupils who passed in 2017. Hanse-Himarwa said 56 534 candidates, including part-timers, sat for the Grade 12 examination.

"I would like to remind the candidates who could not perform according to their expectations that all is not lost. Pick yourself up, and improve your results through the available institutions, and work harder next time.

"Do not go to the trees, and do not take your own life. Failing is part of life. What matters is standing up again," she advised.

The minister also encouraged the pupils, parents and teachers to cultivate a culture of reading because reading translates into better learning.

"Encourage them to start loving reading at an early age, and to promote visiting libraries as well as communicating in proper language and not through SMS language," added Hanse-Himarwa.

The minister said this in light of the increasing number of pupils who are qualifying for degree courses at tertiary institutions such as the University of Namibia or Nust.

The most significant improvement regarding results is amongst the part-time candidates who performed exceptionally well compared to the past four years, while full-time pupils performed relatively the same as last year.

Himarwa said the combination of both full-time and part-time candidates' results, however, gives an overall positive picture, with a reduction of 0,5% in ungraded candidates compared to 2017.

"In summary, the class of 2018, including part-time and full-time candidates, have shown an exceptional performance. The results show a gradual improvement since 2014 and are very much encouraging, a move in the right direction, which is appreciated," she noted.

Compared to 2017, there were much fewer full-time candidates at ordinary level who got A* grades, similar to that of 2017 at grades B and C while slightly higher at grade D.

For part-time pupils, the results show a remarkable improvement through all grades, A to G.

"The improved performance of the part-time candidates in all the grades is also a clear indication that more part-time candidates may qualify for admission at institutions of higher learning," said the minister.

For regional performances, Hardap came first in English, while Erongo came second, followed by Karas in third place, Otjozondjupa in fourth place and Khomas in fifth place.

In mathematics, Omusati came first, Ohangwena second, Oshikoto third and Oshana fourth, while Khomas landed in the fifth position. Kavango East came first in physical science, followed by Kavango West, then Omaheke and Oshikoto region, with Otjozondjupa in the fifth place.

For biology, Kavango West came first, then Kunene region, Kavango East, Khomas and Ohangwena in fifth place.

Kavango West came first in agriculture as well, followed by Kavango East, Omusati in third place, Ohangwena in fourth place and Oshikoto in fifth.

Lastly, in accounting, Omusati came out tops, followed by Omaheke, then Oshana in the third position, with Oshikoto in fourth and lastly Karas in fifth place.

Top 5 government schools

Rukonga Vision School

Rev Juuso Shikongo Secondary School

Negumbo Senior Secondary School

Otjiwarongo Secondary School

Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School

Top 5 private schools

St Boniface College

St Paul's College

Canisianum Roman Catholic School

Oshigambo High School

Elcin Nkurenkuru High School