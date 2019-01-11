Namibia: Fear and Loathing in the 'Year of Accountability'

opinion

So, let's talk about this 'year of accountability'.

This is supposed to be the Geingob administration's 'year of reckoning' 2.0 (for accountability and reckoning are basically synonymous).

The question that needs to be asked as we go into 2019 is: who will be held accountable, and by whom for what?

Perhaps the president should point to himself first in terms of finding people to hold accountable, and ask "what have I done to bring us to this point?".

I'm sure there's much he can account for if he chooses to play open cards with the nation, for everything we face today has a long history which invariably points to poor decision-making, bad planning and weak or absent implementation by politicians and senior bureaucrats.

For instance, blaming the bloated state wage bill and endlessly discussing cutting from that substantial fat has seemingly become the hottest topic at senior government level and the solution of choice to help drag the country out of its economic morass.

But here's the thing. When over two decades ago, in 1996, the government was advised to start implementing a phased process of capping and even downsizing the civil service - following the Wages and Salary Commission (Wascom) recommendations of 1996 - Hage Geingob was prime minister, and instrumental in not decisively pushing the implementation of those recommendations, with Swapo fearing at the time that the political ramifications would not be worth it.

And now, here we are, and one can only speculate what impact the gradual implementation and management of the Wascom recommendations - essentially very moderate against some of what is being proposed or discussed now - would have had on mitigating prevailing conditions.

For it was after the shelving of the Wascom proposals as politically unpalatable that the size of the civil service really ballooned and fuelled unsustainable expansionary budgeting over a decade and a half to about 2015.

But let's not go that far back.

Remember, when Geingob's then economic planning minister Tom Alweendo admitted that government planners had been planning without considering the probability or possibility of a downturn striking the country - which essentially was an admission of poor planning by the state's chief economic planner - at the start of 2017, almost exactly two years ago.

Well, this doesn't appear to have changed much over the intervening years, even as socio-economic conditions have worsened significantly across the length and breadth of the country.

For the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded, in late 2018, that basically the Geingob administration has largely failed to plan and implement responses and mitigating interventions for the economic troubles the country is experiencing. This is two years after minister Alweendo's confession at the early stages of our great recession, when we still could have done something bold to not come to where we are now. Two years is a long time and not a long time, but it is enough time within which something could've been engineered, even if the results only become clear years down the line.

Considering this, let's admit a truth about the people who rule this country - their collective hubris simply does not allow them to even admit to themselves that they have done anything wrong or performed poorly, despite the evidence of such piling up in their faces.

So, in a climate like that, who do we hold accountable for what we have become? Who do we hold accountable for the numerous unimplemented proposals and recommendations strewn in our wake?

Who will be first to take responsibility?

For there's one thing we can be certain of right now, despite all claims to the contrary, and that is that the people in charge now are clearly not listening, which was exemplified by the president in December praising his ministers for a collective job well done in 2018, even as the IMF criticisms and recommendations lay on the table in front of him.

Yet, here some of us are mocking and jeering the US's Trump administration, when we have an even more dystopian state and dysfunctional society to contend with.

And disturbingly, we are again called upon to trust this divided iteration of the ruling party and the current administration to drag us out of the quicksand, which is significantly of their own making. We are also to believe that they are seized with improving everyone's lot, even as indications point in the opposite direction.

So, we find ourselves in a situation where the 1980 campaign trail words of former US president Ronald Reagan ring so fittingly, when he uttered: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help."

In light of this, let us be cautious in this election year of the promises of accountable governance, for the 'year of reckoning' was a rather underwhelming experience.

And let us be clear that the potential for change, in this year, is in our hands once again.

For accountability falls on us, ordinary citizens, and we should embrace that responsibility.