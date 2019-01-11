Namibia: Accountability Must Be Smart

opinion

PRESIDENT HAGE Geingob has dubbed 2019 as the 'year of accountability', just like how he branded 2018 the 'year of reckoning'.

This practice (not quite new but a continuation of what the liberation movement Swapo practised during the liberation struggle) is completely a new approach when it comes to the Namibian government.

In comparison with the second and first president, the sitting president is becoming known for defining or branding much of his governance or government activities to a specific theme in the course of a given year.

Notwithstanding the risk of excluding or neglecting equally important issues or themes, Geingob must be applauded for giving a defining character to his governance and leadership each year. In doing so, he focuses efforts on the implementation of the identified theme; re-emphasises the significance of the chosen theme; and creates public awareness of that particular identified theme, thereby contributing to good governance.

More importantly, declaring 2019 as the year of accountability, a cornerstone of good governance, he is not treating accountability as a negative consequence but as an opportunity for the government to own its action and results, regardless of the circumstances or difficulties.

The culture of giving character to government activities in a given year must continue! But chosen themes must be measurable, meaningful and practical. The year of reckoning was an important theme, but not that smart in the sense that it was time-bound but lacked in specificities, measurability, achievability, and realism.

Reckoning was also not defined. In hindsight, it is safe to conclude that the reckoning largely was implemented as political reckoning, targeting the president's political nemeses at the party level. The consequences of that are that at the end of 2018, we were still left with questions whether 2018 was really a year of reckoning or not. If it was, what were reckoned with at the government level?

Thus, the Smart (which stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound) approach would help us clarify the ideas and the goals of the chosen thematic character; focus our efforts on implementing it; and achieve the intended goals within the chosen time frame.

How do we make 2019 an accountable year? It is a mammoth task! Measuring accountability can be elusive because of the difficulty to define it precisely, and the myriad of different types of accountability.

Therefore, it is important that first, we be clear and specific about the definition and meaning of accountability. Here, I am of the opinion that we define it as an obligation to answer and accept responsibility for one's action. In the context of governance, it simply means that public officials have an obligation to publicly answer for the discharge of responsibilities entrusted to them by the public. Doing so would ensure that government activities are implemented in a way that benefits the citizens. Good governance in action!

Secondly, who should be accountable, and to whom? Here, let's be guided by the knowledge that accountability comes into various forms, depending on the type of accountability exercised and/or the person or institution the public official should answer to.

Are we talking about horizontal accountability in which public institutions of accountability, such as parliament, the judiciary, the ombudsman, auditor general, and the ACC can call into question, and eventually sanction violators? How about socially driven, political and legal accountability?

While public institutions of accountability - such as the above-mentioned - are typically considered as key institutions in constructs of horizontal accountability, they are also important in vertical accountability through which citizens, the mass media and civil society seek to enforce standards of good performance on public officials.

In other words, they can serve as a vehicle for a public voice through which citizens and civil society groups can seek the support of those public institutions of accountability; question government; and seek sanctions where appropriate.

There is also political accountability, in which the three branches of our government (the legislative, judiciary and executive) act as horizontal constitutional checks on each other's power. But more importantly, our parliament can constitutionally hold the executive politically accountable, whilst the judiciary holds the executive legally accountable. Together, the two branches of our government can play a very important oversight role in keeping the government accountable throughout its term of office.

Accountability demands answerability and enforceability in the sense that it obligates the public or the institutions responsible for accountability to question and sanction the offending public official.

Therefore, the concept of accountability demands the government (its agencies and public officials) to run government affairs in a transparent manner. It is an obligation that they provide information and justify their decisions and actions to the public and those institutions tasked with accountability oversight. The year of accountability must be welcomed, but my hopes are that all these things narrated in this article would be the hallmarks of the year of accountability.