Namibia: Katima Resumes Refuse Collection

The Katima Mulilo Town Council yesterday revealed that they had appointed seven local companies on an emergency basis to collect refuse around town.

This was revealed to The Namibian by council spokesperson Elijah Pasval, who said the companies were expected to have been on the ground by yesterday.

"We wish to inform the residents of Katima Mulilo that seven local companies were appointed under section 33(3)(b) of the Public Procurement Act on an emergency basis on a three-months contract to collect refuse. These companies will be on the ground to commence duty as of tomorrow (yesterday), the 10th of January 2019," she explained.

Pasval said the council was well aware of the insufficient services of waste removal in town, and would like to extend their sincere apologies to the community of Katima Mulilo for the inconveniences caused.

"Residents are also informed that all charges made over the past few months without people being provided with the rightful services will see council crediting their accounts for all the months when they were not provided with services, and it shall reflect on their bills as credit. This will only apply to clients who were paying for their municipal services," she noted.

According to Pasval, the council has advertised a normal bid for refuse collection in terms of section 28 of the Public Procurement Act. The advert will be placed in next week's newspapers.

The town council was directed by the procurement review panel to readvertise the tender after complaints from unsuccessful bidders over the awarding of the lucrative rubbish removal tender surfaced last year.

The three unsuccessful bidders had applied for a review after the council disqualified them for reasons ranging from failure to own a truck, bidding outside their line of business, and poor performance in previous bids.

The review panel further stated that the bid evaluation process was conducted using criteria which did not form part of the specifications as set out in the bid documents, thereby depriving bidders of the crucial details which determined the outcome of their bids.

According to the panel, the council violated Section 52 and 53 of the Public Procurement Act, which dictates that bids are to be evaluated according to the criteria and the methodology set out in the bidding documents.

The panel ruled that all the decisions taken by the council were to be nullified as of 3 October 2018, and if the town council wished to proceed with the procurement activity concerned, it was to start afresh with clear specifications to potential bidders, and in compliance with the act and its regulations.