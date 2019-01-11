Namibia: Beauty Queen to Represent Namibia At Miss Intercontinental Pageant

Windhoek — Beauty queen, youth activist and marketing student Christiana Gure has been selected to represent the Land of the Brave at the 45th edition of the Miss Intercontinental pageant taking place in Manila, Philippines this month.

Gure jetted to Philippines this week to prepare herself for this prestigious event. The grand finale of the event takes place on January 26. Gure will also be live on Miss intercontinental Facebook fan page on January 19, as part of the National Costume competition.

Miss Intercontinental is a pageant that celebrates the beauty of young women from inside and out. The pageant gives its titleholder opportunities in all aspect of life from fashion, governance, business and film to mention a few.

Gure is a pageant veteran who uses pageants to make a difference in people's lives. The 25-year-old beauty started her modelling career when she was in high school. Winning her high school pageant qualified her for her hometown pageant, Miss Grootfontein that she won some years ago.

In her pageant career, Gure was the second princess in the Miss Red Cross 2014, Miss Triumphant College 2014, Miss IUM 2017, Miss Hope Namibia 2017, and she was recently crowned Miss Journalism Namibia 2018, a platform that earned her opportunity to represent her country at Miss Intercontinental. Miss Journalism Namibia is a pageant initiated to select young women for the international stage, and is organised by pageant director Bobby Kaanjosa of Pageant Girls by Bobby K.

Gure is passionate about charity work and has made it the core of her career in pageants. She owns and runs Christy's Trust Foundation, a platform she uses to empower fellow young kings and queens to make a difference with their titles.

"I am so excited and humbled to have the opportunity to represent a beautiful nation like Namibia, that is full of diversity and creativity, and being able to show the world what Namibia is made off. As the second woman to represent Namibia, I aim to carry myself with love and gratitude, soul and heart of the Namibian people," says Gure.