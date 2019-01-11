Namibia: Sunny Boy Looking Into Acting, but Says Music Is His First Love

Windhoek — Talented Hip-hop and Kwaito (HIKWA) singer Sunday Shipushu aka Sunny Boy says he have plans to be a professional actor in the near future, and want to register for the acting classes through the College of the Arts (COTA).

Speaking on an inclusive interview with New Era Entertainment Now! Sunny Boy revealed that ever since he was young, he always had the passion for acting, although music has always been his priority.

"I love acting," says Sunny Boy, adding that ever since his primary education he was always passionate about acting and used to engage in school drama activities.

He says he wanted to bring this to light after he acted in the two local movies, Captain Kalola 2 and This Is Windhoek, a movie about peer pressure and drugs a year ago. "Although all the movies are not yet out, people can see that I am really talented when it comes to acting once the movies are released," says Sunny Boy, adding that in Captain Kalola he acts as One Shot, a gang star in the movie.

"I am really looking into acting as a career, and hopes my dream will come true one day," says Sunny Boy.

He adds that although he is looking into acting, he will not give up music as that is his priority, and is also working to rebrand his musical image and achieved a lot in this industry.

This follow after Sunny Boy made some airwaves with his second hit summer single titled Young, Wild and Free, over the festive season.

Recalling on how he came up with a song, Sunny Boy says he never thought the song was going to be a hit, but just one of those good songs he would produce. "The song was produced and recorded in just one hour," says Sunny Boy. "I remember when I produced my long hit song Balance, it was the same thing."

Young, Wild and Free was produced by Glo. Sunny Boy says when he went to studio, he had a different concept of the song. "I wanted to do something different but my producer (Glo) wanted us to do something simple and light. We first came up with a beat and I started expressing myself freely and in a weird funny mood in my lyrics, that is how the song was born, unexpected!" explains Sunny Boy.

When he uploaded the song on You Tube, Sunny Boy says he never thought the song will go viral, until he saw people uploading and snapping with the song on their Instagram pages. "I also started uploading these videos on my page and people started complementing me for making a hit December single," says Sunny Boy.

The song was release as a second single and a foretaste of what to expect on Sunny Boy's upcoming seventh studio album titled Uuyele, followed by his first single Stealing My Hearts featuring Patrick from PDK, released last year.

Speaking about his upcoming album, Sunny Boy says the album will be released end of next month.

The album will have 18 tracks, and Sunny Boy worked with various local artists such as Adora, Young T, Tate Buti and many others. "I titled my album Uuyele because all the up and downs that I went through. It's more about self-discovery and coming to light in my musical career," he explains.

He says the album is more matured compared to the previous albums. "This feels like my second album, I really worked hard to prove myself that I can still sing and claimed my spot as an artist."

Apart from the album, singles and shooting more videos this year, Sunny Boy is busy rebranding his image and pushing to promote his clothing brand, Hikwa. He is also busy scouting fresh talents to his label, Yaziza Entertainment. "I need someone to mentor, and to pass on the talent and experience I have in music industry," says he.

His achievements in the music industry thus far is coming up with his own genre, HIKWA, which is Hip-hop and Kwaito. "Many artists are now following my genre which is a big achievement," he says. He also wants to see his genre being recogonised in the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAS).

Other achievements included being the only artist in Namibia invited to perform at the Summer House Festival in Swakopmund last month, were he performed alongside some big guns from South Africa, including Heavy K, Master KG and Zondwa Wambantu.