Namibia: Rising Rap Star Vikta Juiceboy Aims to Reach Musical Milestone in 2019

Windhoek — The rising young rap star Victor Moses popularly known, as Vikta Juiceboy is not new to the music industry. Many have known him for featuring alongside big artists in the country such as Exit, Sunny Boy, Neslow and ML.

Working towards to find a niche for himself in the music industry this year, Vikta Juiceboy hopes to be recognised as an independent artist, and wants to reach musical milestone with the release of his debut album and his own music videos.

Vikta Juiceboy rose to fame when he featured Exit on the song Omadhina. Over the festive season he recorded a song with ML titled These Beats, which is currently the most downloaded song on Namibia Music Website. The song is also on top five of the most trending song in the country on the same website.

The 20-year-old singer is also well-known for producing a hit song titled Meriam Kaxuxwena a year ago, which was well received by many and enjoyed its airplay for the entire year.

Vikta Juiceboy, who is a singer, dancer, producer and writer, was born and raised in the northern part of country, and is currently based in Windhoek where he is busy making music and pursuing his studies at the Namibia University of Science and technology (NUST).

This month, he is busy working on shooting music videos of the songs Meriam Kaxuxwena, Ken Jou Ma Jy Es Hierso and These Beats.

Apart from that, he also planning the release of his first album entitled Bless Up towards the end of next month. "Bless Up means to be just grateful of life, whatever it brings with it," explain Vikta Juiceboy. He says the album is about appreciation of life talents. The artists to feature on his album are Exit, Sunny Boy, ML, Princelou Faragama, DJ Chronics and Kat Rock just to mention a few.

So far, he already has five songs that are out and enjoying massive airplays. "After working with a lot of artists in the past, I can say Namibian artists are so distant from one another. A lot of them are busy taking sides for no reasons, which is not good at all. I really want to bring about a good relationship between artists," says Vikta Juiceboy.

Vikta Juiceboy joined the music industry in 2016 with the release of his debut single Come To Me featuring Sunny Boy. "In music, I am inspired by life. The things that happen around us and most definitely the people around me. But, not to forget my big brother Exit, he's my biggest inspiration," he explains.

His achievements so far is being a ghostwriter for some top dogs in the industry, performing live on local television on Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Whatagwan programme, performing at the Chez Temba Lounge in Walvis Bay, Miss High School North in Ondangwa, getting booked for shows and interviews.