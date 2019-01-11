Namibia: Murder Suspects Make First Court Appearance

THE two men accused of beating 29-year-old Hafunda Helasitus Hingashipola to death with sticks during a fight at Omakango village made their first court appearance this week in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court.

The accused, Amutenya Asel from Omatunda village and Haufiku Stephanus from Omakango village in the Endola area were remanded in custody. Stephanus and Asel, both aged 24, appeared on a charge of murder.

The two are accused of killing Hingashipola over a USB on Saturday. It is alleged that the deceased accused the suspects of stealing his USB on which he had stored music while they were out drinking at Push and Pull Bar on Friday evening.

Sergeant Frieda Shikole, the police's spokesperson in the Oshana region, told The Namibian that a fight broke out at the bar, but that the men went their separate ways afterwards.

Shikole said the deceased person, however, did not let the matter rest, and went to look for the accused persons at the house where they were staying the next morning, and a second fight broke out.

It is suspected that the deceased sustained injuries during this fight which led to his death.

"The deceased left the house of the suspects after the fight, and walked some distance into the open field before he suddenly collapsed and died," she explained.

During their appearance in court, the accused were informed of the charges against them, and their rights with regards to legal representation and bail applications.

Presiding magistrate Cynthia Matiti postponed the matter to 28 February for further police investigations.