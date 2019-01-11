Ghana: Madina Institute of Science and Tech to Introduce New Courses

The Madina Institute of Science and Technology is to introduce three new programmes in its education delivery.

The new programmes are nursing, liberal arts and sciences and an Islamic banking.

The school which admitted its first batch of students in January 2017 is already operating two schools, the School of Engineering and the School of Business and Technology and a centre for professional development.

The President of the institute, Professor Abdulai Salifu Asuro disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Accra.

The President indicated that the institute which operates an open door policy of accepting students from all religions, racial and ethnic backgrounds would adopt the highest academic and professional standards of excellence in teaching, research and community service.

This Prof Asuro explained would broaden and deepen the personal and intellectual horizons of students, staff and faculty heads towards cherishing inclusiveness, thoughtfulness when dealing with individuals.

"As a new institution we have partnered with the Institute of Industrial Research of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, the Accra Technical University and Takoradi Technical University to improve upon academic work at the engineering faculties," he added.

He said the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Development Studies (UDS), were the affiliate institutions that it would continue to explore and seek for more local and international partnerships to improve the fortunes of the students and the school.

Prof. Asuro pledged to offer brilliant but needy students in the Madina municipality the opportunity to access tertiary education at a subsidised fee and urged all prospective students to take advantage of the school's generosity and enrol this academic year.