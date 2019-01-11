Ghana: 1 Million Households to Receive Waste Bins

Mr Lawrence Laryea showing the press some of the waste bins at the workshop.

About one million households are to benefit from a waste bin distribution across the country as an intervention to eliminate indiscriminate littering, especially at household levels.

The initiative which is a partnership between government and Universal Plastic Product Recycling Services, a recycling company is supported by Zoomlion and Ecobank.

The Project Coordinator, Mr Lawrence Laryea disclosed this to the media during a training workshop for stakeholders in Accra yesterday.

He said the company was motivated by the President's desire to make Accra the cleanest city, hence the desire to be part of this history making initiative.

Mr Laryea indicated that the major challenge confronting households was how to acquire waste bins as a proper storage facility, stressing that the project would help store waste generated at home in a hygienic manner.

To achieve this he said the project would distribute Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagged waste bins across the country for easy identification and prompt collection.

"A monitoring and evaluation team comprising personnel from the Nation Builders Corps, the National Service, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies would also be involved in the distribution and registration of households to help generate data for revenue collection," he added.

The first phase of the project which is set to begin in the Ayawaso North Municipality is dubbed #GetABin.

According to him, theEcobank secured project was targeted at distributing one billion bins to households across the country by 2020 to enhance the standard of living of the people and promote sustainable environmental sanitation management.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Ayawaso North Municipality Mr Aminu Mohammed Zakaria said the initiative was a "game changer" as it would address filth in the municipality.

He added that the assembly would ensure that effective laws on sanitation were enforced to guarantee the successful implementation of the project, saying "there will be a different Ayawaso municipality as results would be fantastic."